“Gravity” is an offbeat series about a support group for people who have attempted suicide. Unlikely relationships are forged when the colorful cast faces the challenges and opportunities that come along with a second shot at life. Robert and Lily, two star-crossed lovers from very different worlds, are particularly tested when the mysterious Detective Miller takes an unusual interest in them. The couple joins the likes of an aging supermodel, construction worker, hormonal teenager and picture-perfect housewife as the group learns to live and love again in New York City.