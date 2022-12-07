Grease is the word

Not Available

This is a new English show based on the American show 'Grease: You're The One That I Want'. The focus will be on finding a new Danny and a new Sandy, the principal characters in 'Grease' for the production in London's West End. Audiences will get to see the candidates performing in front of a harsh… More panel of judges. Zoe Ball will present the show with David Gest appearing as a guest star along with the renowned West End producer David Ian. Auditions will be held for 3 days until 8 couples are chosen for the live show