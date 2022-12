Not Available

This new reality series from NBC is hosted by Billy Bush and Denise Van Outen, and judged by David Ian, Jim Jacobs, and Kathleen Marshall. Some of the most powerful music producers in Hollywood are conducting a search for the male and female leads in an upcoming live stage production of Grease: The Musical. This show follows the contestants as they sing and dance in an attempt to become the next Sandy Dumbrowski and Danny Zuko.