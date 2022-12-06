Great Australian Albums

Not Available

A documentary series that takes you behind the scenes in the creation of four masterpiece albums. The series covers four decades and four landmark recordings by Silverchair, Crowded House, The Triffids and The Saints. It features new and lengthy interviews with key performers Daniel Johns, Paul Mac, Tim and Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Chris Bailey and Ed Kuepper. They their colleagues such as Steve Kilbey of the Church, Nick Cave and Paul Kelly provide in-depth, exclusive interviews explaining what really happened in the studio and after the gigs.