Great Blunders of the Twentieth Century

Not Available

The Twentieth Century is the only Century which has been able to capture Man’s great exploits on film. Running on a parallel course, events have occurred which cannot possibly be described as successes. In many cases, the camera has recorded the most heroic failures, but, towering above these, the Century has produced on rare archive film, the most enormous blunders. These have varied from the most basic errors of human judgement to massive miscalculations involving people, machines, buildings and relatively small events which have gone on to produce the most catastrophic and sometimes humorous consequences.