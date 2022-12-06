Great British Body

Not Available

They're best known for putting people into flattering clothes, but for the next three nights boob gropers Trinny and Susannah are encouraging people to get their kit off. They're turning hundreds of naked volunteers into two giant living, breathing human sculptures. All to do with celebrating the nation's bodies, of course, and not a ratings grabber at all. We all come in different shapes and sizes and Trinannah (as they shall now be known, to save me repeatedly writing Trinny and Susannah) want people to learn to love their own bodies.