Great British Home Restoration is an eight part series charting couples and families as they take on the unique challenge of transforming some of the world’s most unusual and historic buildings – never originally built to be lived in - into the ultimate dream homes. In each episode, architectural designer Charlie Luxton explores the mix of master crafts and innovative 21st century engineering it takes to convert a historic structure into a unique show-stopping house - from the challenge of re-configuring an abandoned church into a practical family home to the task of transforming a historic windmill into a futuristic house. The series explores the unique design challenges of reconfiguring each unusually shaped structure into practical living spaces - from curved kitchen units that can hug the walls of a circular Oast House to restoring the fragile timber features of a historic barn.