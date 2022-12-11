Not Available

Each week the talented batch of bakers will face with a range of creative and exciting chocolate-based competitions that will test their sweet imaginations and put their baking skills to the test. These challenges include everything from creating an out-of-this-world chocolate creation with a galactic mirror finish and baking an over-the-top spectacle cake, to re-imagining a classic campfire treat and creating a chocolate confection with a spicy kick. Some of the bakers may melt under the pressure and only one will taste sweet victory by claiming the title of Great Chocolate Showdown champion and the $50,000 grand prize.