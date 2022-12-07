Great Dangaioh

Not Available

After a decade of silence, the Dangaioh Legend Continues: A mysterious explosion on Futagami Island begins a new chapter in the Dangaioh mythos! Led by the evil Professor Katou, a band of warriors calling themselves the "Tartarus Knights" have begun their campaign to lay waste to the world by way of a small research station on Futagami Island. Katou's victory seems almost certain until he encounters an advanced fortress guarding the island. From it, a group of three humanoid robots are launched - Dangaioh!