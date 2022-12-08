Great Grand Prix Racing Heroes

Not Available

An exciting series of 52-minute films that traces the careers of twelve of the greatest F1 drivers of the 1970s and 1980s, including seven World Champions Narrated by Sir Stirling Moss. This series contains exclusive footage of Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, James Hunt, Jody Scheckter, Ronnie Peterson, Clay Regazzoni, Emmerson Fittipaldi, Mario Andretti, Peter Revson, Alan Jones, Frank Williams and Mika Haakinen as well as a rare interview with the legendary Enzo Ferrari. From the utterly fearless, knife-edge determination of South African Jody Scheckter to the astonishingly cool courage of Niki Lauda – the World Champion who came back from the brink of death to win two more titles. From All-American hero Mario Andretti, the only driver to win the Indy 500, the Daytona 500 and the World Championship, to James Hunt, the maverick Englishman who concealed his nerves behind a devil-may-care playboy manner. This series closely follows the drivers on and off the track as they battle for motorsport’s ultimate prize, giving a new, behind-the-scenes insight into the world of Formula 1 and exactly what it is that drives the very special breed of men who live their professional lives on the very extreme edge of sporting achievement. The material for grand prix heroes was selected from the Brunswick Films archive library which was shot on 16 and 35 mm. John Tully who filmed these amazing years of formula one in the 70s captured the events with equally well known cinematographers such as: Arthur Wooster, Harvey Harrison, Mike Brewter, Eric van Haren Noman, and Rene Guissart, among others. Not surprisingly the filming of the formula one events of this era is unsurpassed. A tribute to the heroes as well as the team that filmed them.