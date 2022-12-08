Great Lake Warriors

Not Available

The Great Lakes are a thriving industrial highway with 200 million tons of cargo crossing the water on its way to the heart of America. Tugboat men work on the waters for most of the year, combating deadly storms and other hazards, but for the months leading up to winter, only a courageous few dare to brave the turbulent waters with waves that can be more than 30 feet high. This series documents some of those brave souls -- including Capt. John Selvick, known as ``The Legend'' and who has been behind the controls of tugboats since a young age, and the father-son duo of Capt. Mike and Patrick Ojard.