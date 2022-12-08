Not Available

National Zoo, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and New Orleans’ “Living Museum of Music.” With more than three dozen television awards for excellence, Great Museums performs in the TOP 5% of independently produced series on public television. Great Museums, shot in HD and known for its unsurpassed quality, features both the masterworks of America’s museums, both large and small, as well as the curators, scientists, historians, and art scholars. The thrill of Great Museums is not the fleeting buzz of a roller coaster ride, but the lasting, life-changing thrill of “knowing.” Come meet Great Museums' stars and celebrities . . . Van Gogh’s Starry Night. Irvin Mayfield. Michael Spock. The Last “Out Ball” from the First World Series. Seabiscuit’s trophies.