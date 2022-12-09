Great Mysteries and Myths of the Twentieth Century

Not Available

Learning Channel documentary narrated by Robert Powell. For everyone who believes that fact is stranger than fiction there can be nothing in the world more fascinating than the search for the truth behind the most extraordinary mysteries and myths of the Twentieth Century. This is a truly unique collection of those stories Stories with hidden depths and dark secrets; often shrouded by superstition and tragedy. Tales of extraordinary courage, awesome misfortune or unbelievable luck, that have for countless years defied logic and explanation. Now, with the help of rare and previously undiscovered archive film, it is possible to bring to light a fascinating new perspective on these compelling and unpredictable enigmas. Whether it is the mystery of Donald Campbell's death, the curse of the Mummy's Tomb or the events surrounding the fate of Glen Miller, this new television series is a visual feast for everyone who is prepared to believe that everything is not always as it at first seems.