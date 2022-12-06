Great Scenic Railways

Not Available

Great Scenic Railway Journeys returns for a brand new series documenting how the history and growth of the railroad was intertwined with the history and growth of America itself. The location of many of todays major US cities were dictated by the development of the railroad and David Holt looks at some of the last remaining examples of this golden age. From the sand dunes of Cape Cod, across the lush mountain slopes of Appalachia, through to the desert valleys and snow peaks of the West, the railroads forged a path. No obstacle couldn't be overcome and this is commemorated in visit to the Golden Spike National Historic Site to see how a single spike connected the east and west coasts of America. As David Holt says' 'All Abroad', for another fascinating journey on America's remaining iron horses.