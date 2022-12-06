Great Scientists

Not Available

Charismatic Oxford Prof. Allan Chapman runs through his five top boffins of all time - Aristotle, Galileo, Newton, Darwin and Einstein. Visual gags, practical experiments, spectacular locations and some rare ancient "home-video footage" bring these potted biographies to life. Why did these great breakthroughs happen when they did? What made these thinkers so great? How did they change history? We learn about the great men themselves (especially the funny bits) and explore the full implications of their epoch making discoveries. Prof. Chapman's charm quirkiness and boyish enthusiasm for his subject is evident and infectious.