On July 21, 1997, the U.S.S. Constitution raised its canvas off Marblehead, Massachusetts and sailed into history. At 200 years of age, the oldest commissioned warship in the world was under its own power for the first time in 116 years. From the initial idea through the reconstruction process to the triumphant moment when her sails filled again, THE GREAT SHIPS tells one of the great stories in maritime history. See how the ancient vessel was made seaworthy again, and hear of the baffling problems that almost derailed the dream from Charles Dean, who was in charge of the restoration. Maritime experts trace the illustrious history of Old Ironsides, and period art and accounts celebrate her prowess in battle. With the raising of the sails, one journey is over and another begun. Thrill to the sight of the oldest warship on earth underway as the historic sail is captured by cameras on deck, in the air, and on land.