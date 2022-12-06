Not Available

Our Great Southern Land - Australia - is home to an amazing array of scenery - from the top of the Snowy Mountains to the tropical wilds of the Gulf of Carpentaria, to the irrigated farms of the Murray Darling Basin, the red heart of Uluru and to the ancient forests of Tasmania. In this new ABC series, Professor Steve Simpson takes us on a journey across Australia. From the skies, Steve uncovers the otherwise hidden patterns, rhythms, networks and systems that keep Australia on the move - fed, alive and thriving.