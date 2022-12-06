Not Available

Great Teacher Onizuka

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Studio

Pierrot

Tough on the outside, all heart on the inside, Onizuka turned to the life of a high school teacher for less excitement and action... or so he thought. GTO, a.k.a. Great Teacher Onizuka, is the racy story of Onizuka, a former motorcycle gang member who becomes a teacher to make a difference and... to meet girls? Using his street smarts to deal with colleagues, students and troublemakers, Onizuka finds that he too has many lessons to learn!

Cast

Akemi OkamuraAnko Uehara
Junko NodaMiyabi Aizawa
Tomokazu SekiKunio Murai
Kôsuke OkanoNoboru Yoshikawa
Ayako KawasumiTomoko Nomura
Wataru TakagiEikichi Onizuka

