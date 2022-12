Not Available

Great Wildlife Moments is a nature documentary DVD (BBCDVD1131) introduced by David Attenborough and released on 17 November 2003. It consists of a compilation of sequences from many of the BBC Natural History Unit's award-winning natural history series and specials, including Life on Earth, The Trials of Life, Wildlife on One and The Blue Planet. The featured clips are according to the habitats they were filmed in, including ocean, forest, jungle and desert.