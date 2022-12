Not Available

In this program, Griff Rhys Jones gets under the skin of six of the world’s great cities. Dedicating an episode to each, Jones explores a day-in-the-life-of New York, London, Paris, Rome, Sydney and Hong Kong. Jones avoids the usual tourist traps as he searches out the quirky and unusual secrets and traditions that form the heart and soul of each city. In doing so, Jones captures the essence of each city’s unique personality.