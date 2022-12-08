Greatest Discoveries with Bill Nye

Not Available

Where would we be without scientific curiosity? This seven-part series features lively and dramatic accounts of how the great discoveries of Science were made, how they impacted the development of scientific knowledge, and how they touch our lives today. Bill Nye's insightful interviews from the field with the day's leading scientific experts feature some of the Nobel Prize-winning scientists who have made some of the Greatest Discoveries of Science! Included in this 7-pack are: Astronomy, Earth Sciences, Genetics, Physics, Biology, Chemistry, & Medicine.