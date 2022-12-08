Greatest Dishes in the World

Not Available

This exciting new five-part series celebrates the very best food with some of the leading chefs from around the world. Presented by Naomi Cleaver (Honey, I Ruined the House), each episode features chefs (including our own Kylie Kwong) preparing what they consider to be the greatest dishes known to man. They also take us on a fascinating journey around the globe to discover the history of each dish. The episodes are themed by different courses, beginning with ‘Starters’, moving on to ‘Seafood’, ‘Poultry and Game’, ‘Meat’ and finishing off with ‘Desserts’. Facing the difficult task of judging each dish are food critics Charles Champion and Matthew Fort. Between them they will decide the “greatest menu of all time”.