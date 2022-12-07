Not Available

Greatest Tank Battles is an action-packed 20 -part series that brings to life the most gripping and monumental tank battles ever fought, through stunning CGI animation and eyewitness accounts. Filmed on battlefields across the world, this new original series puts viewers in the heat of the battles, witnessing historic armored combats through the eyes of the very men who manned the tanks and fought to the finish. Greatest Tank Battles brings the full fury of mechanized warfare to the screen for the first time by analyzing the weapons, defenses, tactics and using ultra-realistic CGI animation. The viewer experiences the complete picture of tank warfare: a General’s-eye view of the battlefield, a soldier’s-eye view of face to face confrontations and meticulous technical analysis by military historians. From the mighty 88mm cannon of the Second World War German Tiger, to the thermal imaging target system of the Gulf War M-1 Abrams - the series examines the significant technical details that shaped a century of battle. Greatest Tank Battles will for the first time take viewers through the hatch and inside some of history’s most legendary tanks, allowing them to see the battle through the eyes of tank commanders and their crews. They’ll ride along with some of some of the greatest tank aces, discovering how they were able to make kill after kill, often against overwhelming odds, and escape with their lives. Their stories bring to life epic conflicts such as those on the Eastern Front where 100,000 tanks clashed in history’s biggest war. But some stories push ever farther a field to bring eyewitness accounts of pivotal tank battles in Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East. Greatest Tank Battles takes us deeper into the mechanized battlefield than ever before revealing the delicate balance between man and machine - between victory and death- it puts viewers in the commander’s seat and sends them into the heart of the action.