Greeks Of The Sea

Not Available

Presented by Greek-Australian filmmaker Nikos Andronicos, you’re invited to join our young adventurer on his modern day odyssey to meet Greece's acclaimed mariners and discover the key to their successes on the sea. From humble fishermen and expert boat builders, to daring sponge divers and billionaire shipowners, you’ll hear enchanting and at times challenging stories from these men and women. They invite you into a world rich in history, myth, religion, and culture, and explain why they say the Greeks "have salt running through their veins".