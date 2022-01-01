Not Available

The show is about four eco-warrior children who deal with nature and environmental issues. The show was originally part of the "EcoBeebies" brand. It started with a launch show named Easy Peasy Eco Beebies on 13 June 2008, and this was followed by 48 episodes, one every week from June 20, 2008 to May 29, 2009. Each episode starts with the children doing the register, then singing the "Green Balloon Club" chant. At the end of the show, the balloon "lands" and everybody sings a song.