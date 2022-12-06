Not Available

Can puppets and humans live side by side? In the world of Greg the Bunny, they can. Set in Hollywood, land of movie stars and struggling actors of all fabrics, Greg the Bunny (Dan Milano), a squeaky-voiced rabbit puppet, longs to live the high life -- one where he's got a job or something. Greg's best friend and roommate, Jimmy Bender (Seth Green), is a slacker -- not to mention a human. Jimmy's father, Gil (Eugene Levy), is the blunt and perpetually nervous executive producer/director of the low-budget (and low-rated) children's show, Sweetknuckle Junction. A cross between Sesame Street and Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, Sweetknuckle mixes the fun of trains with the joy of letters and numbers, and is brought to you by the human co-stars, Junction Jack (Bob Gunton), the conductor, and Dottie Sunshine (Dina Waters), the helper, with funding provided by the puppet co-stars, Professor Ape (Dan Milano), the scholarly monkey, and Count Blah (Drew Massey), the counting vampire. Off-ca