Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

  • Sci-Fi & Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Animation

Warner Bros. Animation

In 1920's Shanghai, 10-year-old Sam Wing meets the young Mogwai, Gizmo. Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam, and Gizmo journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to bring Gizmo home, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

Izaac WangSam Wing (voice)
Ming-Na WenFong Wing (voice)
BD WongHon Wing (voice)
James HongGrandpa (voice)
Matthew RhysRiley Greene (voice)
A.J. LoCascioGizmo (voice)

