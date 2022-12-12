Griff's Great Britain

Not Available

Following Following the success of A Great Welsh Adventure, Griff Rhys Jones sets out on a typically intrepid series of explorations and challenges in a brand-new ITV series for early 2016. With his trademark inquisitiveness and thirst for the eclectic and little-known, Griff sets out to explore eight very disparate kinds of quintessentially British terrain, from downs to highlands, coasts to wolds and everything in between – unearthing some quirky and funny facts en route. Britain is home to a huge variety of landscapes, and their sheer natural abundance takes centre stage as Griff investigates how they have each dictated different ways of living, working and playing – both in the past and as they are now - across the entire country. And as he embarks on each stage of his journey, Griff encounters a unique challenge. It could be posted in a shop window, stuck inside a par