Grill It! with Bobby Flay lets fans live out their ultimate culinary fantasy. Through audition tapes and casting calls, lucky Food Network viewers, known for their own mastery of the grill, vied for one of 13 coveted guest spots to cook alongside the grilling guru himself. The guest griller's best recipe (be it fish, meat or vegetable) became the grilled food of the day. The added twist is Chef Flay had no clue about the food of choice until the guest arrived, so with the reveal he also had to whip up his own recipe on the fly. Grill It! with Bobby Flay is not about competition, but more about the opportunity of a lifetime to “grill it” with one of the best pit masters around.