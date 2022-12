Not Available

Known as "Grimm's Fairy Tale Classics" in the United States, "Gurimu Meisaku Gekijou" and "Shin Gurimu Meisaku Gekijou" in Japan (for the first and second seasons respectively), and "Grimm Masterpiece Theatre" elsewhere; this series consisted of Japanese interpretations of old fairy tales, from the Brothers Grimm and from others. It premiered in Japan in 1987, but was introduced to U.S. audiences in 1989 on Nickelodeon's Storytime Hour, lasting for a total run of 47 episodes.