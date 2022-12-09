Not Available

Grimms Notes: The Animation

  • Animation

Director

Seiki Sugawara

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Brain's Base

The story takes place in a world created by a beings known as "Story Tellers." At birth, all inhabitants of this world are bestowed with a "book of fate" where all their lives are written in advance. However, rogue Story Tellers known as Chaos Tellers are writing bad events into people's books without them knowing. It is up to the holders of blank books of fate to seek out the Chaos Tellers and restore the world.

Cast

Ryōta ŌsakaEx
Risa TanedaAkazukin
Reina UedaReina/ Cinderella
Sumire UesakaCurly
Junji MajimaRobin Hood
Miyu KubotaAlice/Shane

View Full Cast >

Images