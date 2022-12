Not Available

Groland (full name: Presipality of Groland, French : Présipauté du Groland) is a fictional country featured in various humorous programs on French television channel Canal+. It is a vague parody of France and of European microstates. The show associated with the country is Made in Groland, Also known, for the older version as : Groland Sat, 7 Jours au Groland (7 Days in Groland) Bienvenue au Groland. (Welcome in Groland) Groland Magazine, Groland.con.