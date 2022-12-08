Not Available

Groove High is a fast-paced, character-driven animated comedy that's set in a quirky school for performing arts, sprinkled with a little live-action, lots of great original music and a whole ton-o-funny! When you’re on the road day after day, touring with your rock band and living the dream, you have a lot of time to think about the good old days. That’s exactly what Tom and Zoe are doing; looking back on their high school years with fond memories. Memories that often can be slightly distorted or exaggerated. Tom and Zoe are our tour guides into Groove High, the most elite performing arts boarding school in the country, where they had been accepted a few years ago. At the time, they had to prove to themselves and to the rest of the world that they had what it takes to make their dreams come true. Let’s follow them, beneath their costumes, drama classes and auditions, as they and their friends experience the most challenging, humiliating and possibly best years of their lives...