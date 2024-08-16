Not Available

Grotesquerie

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ryan Murphy Television

A series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan, a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. As they string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

Cast

Niecy NashDetective Lois Tryon
Courtney B. VanceMarshall Tryon
Lesley ManvilleNurse Redd
Micaela DiamondSister Megan
Raven GoodwinMerritt Tryon
Travis Kelce

View Full Cast >

Images