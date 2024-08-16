Grotesquerie

Not Available

A series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan, a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. As they string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.