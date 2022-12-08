Not Available

A workplace comedy with a romantic twist, "Ground Floor" is set in the modern world of corporate America. The show centers on Brody, a young hot-shot banker at Whitestone Trust who thought he was just having a one-night stand with Jennifer, a beautiful woman he met at a bar. But when he discovers that she works in maintenance for the building where he works, their worlds begin to collide in the most unexpected way. Facing Brody’s critical boss, Mr. Mansfield, as well as annoyed colleagues, the pair must find a way to deal with their growing feelings for each other in this modern take on Romeo & Juliet.