From creator Aaron Hilliard (HBO's "LIFE AND TIMES OF TIM") and the Russo Brothers (executive producers of "COMMUNITY" and YOMYOMF's "MOTHERLOVER") comes a new comedy about the behind-the-scenes world of local politics. "GROUND GAME" is a six episode YOMYOMF series about Bill Hahn (Randall Park) and his campaign manager, Gavin (Josh Dean), launching a dark horse campaign for mayor of Des Moines, Iowa.