Michael Kelly, founder of GIY (Grow It Yourself), and Karen O'Donohoe offer step-by-step guidance in growing vegetables in raised beds and containers. Each episode focuses on a single vegetable, and moves from seed, through thinning, watering, and potential problems, to the kitchen. A guest cook demonstrates 1-3 recipes anyone can replicate at home. The series is filmed in the brilliant landscape colors of Southern Ireland, but the gardening and cooking principles are universal.