Grow Your Own VEG was broadcast on BBC2 on Friday nights. Over six episodes, Carol Klein took novice veg growers through a gardening year to learn how to get the best out of their space from the RHS experts at Rosemoor and Harlow Carr. Carol rediscovered the joys of growing organic veg for the first time in 20 years. She also helped a first-time gardener and her family see just how easy it is to grow their own, and showed that whatever size your patch - from a balcony to a suburban back garden - anyone can grow veg. Salads, roots, brassicas and legumes were all explored with a sumptuous harvest in every programme.