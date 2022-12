Not Available

In this three-part series, psychologist Laverne Antrobus investigates the fascinating world of growing children as she focuses on three developmental conditions never far from the public agenda: autism, dyslexia and OCD. Through interviews with experts in the fields and the families and children, Laverne will examine the possible causes of each condition, how they can best be treated, and what they tell us about so-called ‘normal’ development through childhood and beyond.