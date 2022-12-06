Not Available

Growing Pains

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

"Growing Pains" follows the life of Jason Seaver, a psychiatrist who works out of an office at home while his wife Maggie goes back to work at the local news studio as a reporter. Both have their hands full with their 3 kids: wild child and ladies' man Mike, bookworm and honor student Carol, and rambunctious Ben. A few years after Maggie goes back to work, the family gets a surprise when fourth child Chrissy is born.

Cast

Alan ThickeJason Seaver
Joanna KernsMaggie Seaver
Kirk CameronMike Seaver
Jeremy MillerBen Seaver
Tracey GoldCarol Seaver
Leonardo DiCaprioLuke Brower

View Full Cast >

Images