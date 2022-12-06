Not Available

"Growing Pains" follows the life of Jason Seaver, a psychiatrist who works out of an office at home while his wife Maggie goes back to work at the local news studio as a reporter. Both have their hands full with their 3 kids: wild child and ladies' man Mike, bookworm and honor student Carol, and rambunctious Ben. A few years after Maggie goes back to work, the family gets a surprise when fourth child Chrissy is born.