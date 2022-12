Not Available

Grumpcade is a spinoff series of Game Grumps. It is similar in concept to Steam Rolled and Steam Train, but with some key differences. The show focuses on console games, and can feature any combination of the Grumps (aside from Arin and Danny together). Guests may also appear on Grumpcade from time to time, with ProJared appearing as the first Grumpcade guest in Vice: Project Doom on February 4th, 2015. The series debuted on January 14th, 2015 with Super Smash Bros. for Wii U.