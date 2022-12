Not Available

Describing the life of a "simple" man Dudek in a small village, Gruntovcani manages to deliver the best production ever in Croatia or, IMHO, former Yugoslavia. "Gruntovcani" Croatian comedy series, which was first aired back in the 1975th she again began to show on HTV. The author of this legendary series, and never forgotten Mladen Kerstner that through each episode numerous existential problems of inhabitants of a small village hides Drava mild humor.