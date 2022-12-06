GT Academy USA

Not Available

GT Academy challenges gamers and racing fans alike from across the U.S. to compete in a series of online time trials in Gran Turismo 5 using pre-selected Nissan vehicles. As the competition progresses, thousands of hopefuls will be narrowed down to the top 32 finalists, who will compete in the live national finals for a coveted spot in the top 16. The top 16 will compete in a grueling race camp at Silverstone racing circuit in England, where their strength, stamina, mental agility, and driving skills will be pushed to the limits and beyond. On top of pure talent, it will take a lot of drive, passion and dedication to prove to the judges who really has what it takes to become a professional race car driver. One winner will start down the path of intense training to become a pro, and ultimately, compete in a real race as part of a professional racing team. The entire journey will be documented in a reality show to air on the SPEED channel.