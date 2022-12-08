Not Available

Five very different women that have something in common . Monica (Mercedes Morán), Mey (Carla Peterson), Lorena (Florencia Bertotti), Laura (Isabel Macedo) and Andrea (Araceli González) meet at a protest against the bank where they all kept their money. From one day to the other, dreams and projects each are dashed: Monica's restaurant closes its doors; Lorena loses the ability to buy a house for her parents; Mey's family heritance disappears; savings that Laura had put away for fertility treatments to start a family disappears; and Andrea and her husband lose all their assets and are in ruins. Seven years after that "fateful" day, the five have become friends; but have not yet managed to recover from that loss and are actively seeking economic and social stability. It will require new and unexpected "upheavals" in their lives so that they can reflect deeply on their personal stories. Something like a second chance. Finally, to fall in love, made something of their lives, start a family, follow their vocation, heal wounds, or simply overcome the flaws and fears that paralyze and even these have not allowed them to lead the lives they wish to have.