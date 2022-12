Not Available

Knowing the hardship of being an orphan, Da-so endures the stigma of being an unwed mother in raising the child of a deceased friend as her own so that the child will never suffer from being an orphan. Tae-woong, who was raised by his uncle after his mother died, has never met his father. Through a twist of fate, Da-so meets Tae-woong, Sae-hyun and Ji-soo, and sees both the best and worst in human nature.