Guardians of the Tomb

Luo Wu Zi helped Li Si Xiu to build the mound of Qin Shi Huang; the first emperor who united China. His disciples continued to build and safeguard the royal tombstone. In between lies the appearance of the Nine Great Tombstones, also known as Great King of the Graves. For thousands of years, the tombs were never robbed. The outsiders regard these guardians of the tombs like the Tomb Sect. After the death of Luo Wu Zi, the position of Grave King is transferred to his eldest disciple, Mu Rong Xiu.