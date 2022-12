Not Available

Gudetama, an egg that is dead to the world and completely lacks motivation. No matter what cooking method you use, Gudetama remains unmoved. Gudetama series is broadcast in a morning news section on TBS (Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings) called “あさチャン!” from Saturday to Monday. Each episode only lasts for approximately one minute and up to 2017 it had nearly 1000 episodes. There are special stories about festivals.