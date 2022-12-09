Guerra e Paz

Not Available

The series follows Barbara Palermo, a frustrated writer, and Pedro Guerra, a grumpy cop. Barbara and Peter met in high school when Barbara fell in love with him. She was an ugly, insecure girl who had always dreamed of being a great writer, while Pedro was a handsome guy, volleyball player, and flirtatious. After high school, each went their own way and they never met. Barbara eventually became a great writer, but under the pseudonym Paloma Paz, and sold hundreds of newsstand books. Pedro dreamed of joining the Brazilian volleyball team, but after an accident, his career went into decline, and he became a lonely and very closed man. The two meet again when an unexpected event involves both of them.