Based on the books by Sam McBratney, and illustrated by Anita Jeram, Guess How Much I Love You sees Little and Big Nutbrown Hare explore their beautiful surroundings, play with their friends and delight in the love between them. The series not only explores the tender idea of the boundless love between father and son, but opens up their world... a beautiful and pristine valley full of playful friends and delights of nature in every season. Always ready to play and laugh, Little Nutbrown Hare bounds through his days with a twitching curiosity. The ever patient Big Nutbrown Hare lovingly leads his son on journeys of discovery about the joys that nature holds. Inquisitive Little Field Mouse and mischievous Little Grey Squirrel often join them on adventures, and not too far away they might encounter clever Little Redwood Fox or Little White Owl with her tall tales of mystery and magic. Together they explore the meadows, forests and streams, playing, laughing and discovering the wonder that the world holds. Created for preschoolers, each episode will capture children's real life experiences whilst enabling them to form a closer relationship with the amazing world they live in.