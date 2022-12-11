Guess My Next Move

Not Available

Ask the participants, “What kind of person is she or he?” Depending on what kind of relationship you are in with them, they think differently about you. The participants are the people around you. In this show, each week, new guest appears with their participants. Participants with different sight gather together and watch the guest’s real-life video with four emcees, Lee Su Geun, Jang Do Yeon, DinDin, and JR. In between the video stops and the participants has to guess the guest’s next move and the guest bet money on the improving relationship fund. The next move is unexpected. A game of guessing their everyday lives begins now.